THE Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Panel are asking residents for their views on CCTV.
CCTV cameras have recently been installed in some towns in Pembrokeshire and the panel would like to know if the investment has been effective.
Feedback from the survey will be collated and put to the Police Commissioner at a future Panel meeting.
Residents are being asked if they have any concerns about the use of CCTV by the police, the information it captures and whether it makes people feel safer. The Panel also want to know if people would like to see more CCTV introduced into other areas of Dyfed Powys.
Panel Chair, Cllr Alun Lloyd Jones, said: “We are keen to find out whether the investment in CCTV is supported by the public and has made a difference to the areas they live in. And whether further investment in CCTV is something that the public would like to move forward with.”
The survey can be found on the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Panel website, at www.dppoliceandcrimepanel.wales
Also visit for more information about the Panel, its membership, forthcoming meeting dates, agendas and webcasting links, as well as submitting questions for the Panel to put to the Commissioner.