WELSH Football magazine, the national football magazine of Wales, is inviting Welsh artists to create artworks based on the theme of ‘Beautiful Game, Beautiful Wales’.
The magazine’s publishers hope that artists, illustrators and graphic designers in Wales will be inspired to create and submit images of works in any medium that represent the unique aspects of association football in Wales.
The competition is open to amateur and professional artists of all ages, living or working in Wales, and will remain open for submissions until mid-December.
Further details are available on the magazine’s website www.welsh-football.net
The publishers intend to offer a small cash prize and plans to invite all short-listed entrants to advertise their commission services or sales channels though its publications.
The winning entry will also be featured on a future cover of Welsh Football.
Editor David Collins said: “One of the greatest joys of watching football in Wales is that our game is played in such a wide range of settings, from breath-taking rural locations to post-industrial townscapes and cityscapes.
“I think that diversity is fertile ground for depiction in a range of graphic arts styles and media, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the artists of Wales respond to the idea.
“Obviously, many of us are missing football at the moment, and I hope that this competition will inspire works that provide some enjoyment and pleasure to our readers during a difficult time.”