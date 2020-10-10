LAURA Phillips from Pembrokeshire was in training to run the Virgin Money London Marathon in April, before COVID-19 meant the event had to be postponed.

However, she remained determined to take on the challenge and raise funds for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust. So instead, on 4 October, she completed the entire 26.2 miles in her local area!

“Instead of Big Ben and the Mall my route took in the moors around Treiago, Llandigigi Cricket Fields, Pen Beri Mountain and its surrounding farms,” Laura said.

Laura experienced a few setbacks in training due to lockdown restrictions, and in relocating her marathon to her local area she knew that completing this distance on her own would be tough.

Laura added: “Local lockdowns that came into place last week have meant that my family living in south Wales could no longer come to give their support on the day as planned. Having done a marathon before in Paris I know how much of a difference running with people and in front of a crowd can lift you when the going gets tough.”

However, to try and compensate for this and keep her spirits up on the day, Laura managed to persuade a few local friends to run five miles each alongside her once she passed mile 10, and despite the rain her four year-old daughter set the race off with a high-five! Laura said:

“The weather was crazy, with such strong winds at the coast. One of my roads was totally flooded which meant sodden feet at the first lap, until my partner went and spent almost an hour clearing the water with a bucket!

“Even though the weather felt like a huge challenge, I did love it. Having friends run with me was so uplifting. No-one could believe how happy I was; I felt so elated at the end. Almost as though I’d like to do it again! That must have been the champagne!”

Laura took on this challenge in support of The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, as part of their ‘Run Local’ virtual running festival. Laura’s mum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s last year. Laura said:

“I just wanted to be able to do something to make a difference, and do my bit to raise awareness of just one of the many thousands of charities that desperately need our support. Since my mum's diagnosis I have seen first-hand the difference that early diagnosis, good treatment and support can do to help people with Parkinson's feel better about their condition.”

The Cure Parkinson’s Trust is hugely grateful to Laura for taking part in ‘Run Local’ and completing this huge challenge to raise funds and awareness.

To support Laura, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laura-Phillips57