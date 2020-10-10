PLANS for a new clubhouse at Trefloyne Golf Club, near Tenby, will soon be considered by Pemrokeshire County Council.
The clubhouse would be located down by the 16th green and surveys for bats, dormice and archaeology have already been completed.
The plans show a modern take on a large traditional timber barn with all the usual clubhouse facilities plus a leisure centre, bar and restaurant. On the course side there are vast expanses of glass overlooking the current closing holes.
The club has said that it will not be a ‘quick build’, but a spokesperson added added: “It’s great to see that the first vital step is complete, now the plans are in for approval.”