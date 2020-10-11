Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) has made a raft of drug drive arrests over the last 48 hours.

Yesterday, Saturday, a man was arrested in Haverfordwest; he was subsequently charged with: failing to provide a specimen, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

In the early hours of yesterday a man was stop checked in Pembroke Dock. His manner of driving and his demeanour at the roadside led please to administer a drug swipe, which tested positive for cannabis.

The man was arrested, blood samples taken and he was released under investigation, pending blood results.

On Friday morning a man was arrested following a collision in Milford Haven. A roadside drug swipe returned a positive result for cannabis. Blood samples were taken at custody and the man was released under investigation pending results.

A second man was arrested in Haverfordwest following a roadside stop check. His drug swipe also tested positive for cannabis. The man was arrested and conveyed to custody, where his blood samples were taken. He was released under investigation pending blood results.

Also on Friday morning a woman was arrested for providing a positive roadside drug swipe for cannabis, following a stop check in Pentlepoir. Blood samples were taken at custody and the woman released under investigation, pending blood results.

Police reminded drivers that, if convicted of drug driving, drivers face a one year driving ban, an unlimited fine, up to six months in prison and a criminal record.

Your driving licence will also show that you have been convicted for drug driving for the next 11 years.