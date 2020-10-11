Aldi have pledged to donate thousands of surplus meals this Christmas - and have called on charities, community groups and food banks to register now to receive the donations on Christmas Eve.

Here's everything you need to know.

Last Christmas, Aldi donated nearly 450,000 meals to good causes throughout the UK, and expects to increase this number for Christmas 2020.

The meals will support those in need at a time when more households are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

Thanks to Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to food banks and charities, all of Aldi’s 894 UK stores now donate surplus food seven days a week, all year round.

Christmas provides an opportunity for even more charities to benefit from the initiative, and any charities and community groups with the resource to help can get in touch to register for a festive food donation from Britain’s fifth largest supermarket.

Charities will be paired with local Aldi stores and can collect fresh and chilled food products that are near the end of their shelf life – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread – ahead of stores closing on Christmas Eve.

What have Aldi said?

Luke Peech, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donations scheme plays a big role in supporting those in need during the festive period and is something we are very passionate about. This is our fourth year running the initiative and we look forward to working with local charities once again.

“Last year we were able to help thousands of people across the UK, and this year we’re hoping to extend this even further in what has been a challenging year for so many.”

Steve Butterworth from Neighbourly, added: “Sadly, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas because of the pandemic and its impact on communities up and down the country.

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put the food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.”

How can organisations get in touch to apply?

Organisations do not need to be a registered charity to apply but must:

Have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years.

Be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve at 5pm.

When is the deadline to get in touch?

Those interested in working with Aldi this Christmas should contact Neighbourly at aldichristmas@neighbourly.com before December 7, 2020.