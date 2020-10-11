REMEMBRANCE services across Pembrokeshire will look a little different this year as Covid-19 restrictions remain in place in Wales.

The Welsh Government has issued advice regarding Remembrance activity for November to keep in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

Ministers say they appreciate the planning which local authorities, town and community councils, charities and the Military have done but want to ensure that organisers have as much information available to them as possible to plan safely.

Remembrance is “vitally important to us all” says the Government and is something which will “honour the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Given the current situation with Covid-19, it is clear that Remembrance this year will look somewhat different to previous years and will have to take account of the current situation, reflecting the regulations in place at the time to limit the spread of the virus.

“The Welsh Government will be marking the occasion, albeit in amended format, with participation at the opening of the Wales Field of Remembrance and Festival of Remembrance (led by the Royal British Legion) and the National Service of Remembrance which will take place in a limited capacity.”

The spokesperson added: “In order that organisers can adhere to guidelines and safely plan Acts of Remembrance, we are sharing the current national and local guidance for Wales regarding Covid-19.

“As this is a fast-moving situation, we will circulate updates as they happen and would urge organisers to regularly check and monitor announcements regarding permitted activity relevant to the area.

“It is not possible to predict where we will be in November as you will appreciate but we hope the following guidance will help plan activity.”

• Go to the Welsh Government website for the relevant advice:

https://gov.wales/coronavirus