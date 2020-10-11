M&S have launched a 'special edition collection' of Harry Potter goodies which the retailer hopes to cast a spell on fans this Christmas.
Here's everything you need to know about the limited range.
What are M&S selling in stores?
The special edition collection includes everything from a delicious Milk Chocolate Elder Wand complete with Professor Dumbledore’s favourite - the trusty Sherbet Lemon, a blink-and-it’s-gone Milk Chocolate Golden Snitch, Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand and everybody’s favourite – the Milk Chocolate Frog
For those who really can’t decide, have a word with the Milk Chocolate Sorting Hat to see if it can riddle out a recommendation for you.
Here's a look at the Harry Potter items on sale.
- Harry Potter Chocolate Frog (65p)
- Harry Potter House Crests Tins (£2)
- Harry Potter Golden Snitch (£3)
- Harry Potter Dumbledore's Elder Wand & Sherbet Lemons (£5)
- Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand (£14)
- Harry Potter Sorting Hat (£10)
- Harry Potter Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar (£12)
Comments are closed on this article.