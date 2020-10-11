M&S have launched a 'special edition collection' of Harry Potter goodies which the retailer hopes to cast a spell on fans this Christmas. 

Here's everything you need to know about the limited range.

What are M&S selling in stores?

The special edition collection includes everything from a delicious Milk Chocolate Elder Wand complete with Professor Dumbledore’s favourite - the trusty Sherbet Lemon, a blink-and-it’s-gone Milk Chocolate Golden Snitch, Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand and everybody’s favourite – the Milk Chocolate Frog

For those who really can’t decide, have a word with the Milk Chocolate Sorting Hat to see if it can riddle out a recommendation for you.

Here's a look at the Harry Potter items on sale.

  • Harry Potter Chocolate Frog (65p)

  • Harry Potter House Crests Tins (£2) 

  • Harry Potter Golden Snitch (£3)

  • Harry Potter Dumbledore's Elder Wand & Sherbet Lemons (£5)

  • Harry Potter Toy with Chocolate Wand (£14)

  • Harry Potter Sorting Hat (£10)

  • Harry Potter Enchanted Forest Advent Calendar (£12)

