Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We get it — 2020 has been a pretty hectic year. Most of us probably haven’t had much extra time on our hands to pick up a new book.

If you’re anything like us, you probably have an ever-growing note on your phone of “Books to Read.”

For any book-loving Amazon Prime members, there’s good news. You can currently get your own Kindle subscription for your phone, tablet, or computer for three whole months, 100% free. As mentioned this promotion is only available to Prime members (sign up for a thirty-day free trial here)

With a Kindle subscription, you’ll have access to over 1 million book titles.

If you have a long commute, try opening a new digital book from Kindle rather than scrolling mindlessly through social media — or worse, getting into an anxious spiral by scrolling through the news.

If your life is currently too busy for sitting down and physically reading a book, Kindle’s catalogue of thousands of audiobooks means that you can take in an entire book while you’re on the go.

So, you’ll still be able to start checking off some of those titles on your list! Kindle even offers a range of magazine subscriptions where you’ll find incisive news coverage and think pieces from some of the world’s best publications.

If you’re feeling worn out, run-down, and uninspired, Kindle’s huge catalogue is sure to help you feel reinvigorated.

If you want to keep enjoying your Kindle subscription after your three-month trial is up, it will automatically renew for just £7.99 per month otherwise make sure you cancel before the renewal date.

Be sure to snap up this promotional trial before October 14th so you can fill the long winter months ahead with fascinating books and entertaining audiobooks.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free (£7.99 per month after three months)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.