Public Health Wales (PHW) is reminding people not to delay in booking a coronavirus test if anyone in their household develops symptoms of the virus, however mild, such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell.

“You must book a test for coronavirus promptly to help control the spread of infection,” said a spokeswoman for PHW.

“Visit www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119. Tests are free, there is no charge.

You and your household must self-isolate while waiting for the result of your test and comply with any restrictions in the event of a positive result.

“If you test positive for coronavirus you should continue to self-isolate for 10 days,” said the spokesperson.

“Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.”

People who don’t have symptoms may also be contacted by contact tracers as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Tracers are trained staff and personal information provided will be handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

You need to comply with the contact tracers’ instructions. People are asked to keep a note of their activities so they can easily remember their whereabouts on a given day, along with who they were in contact with.

“Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS COVID-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area,” said he spokesman.

“Information about the symptoms of coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the Welsh Government and FCO websites.”