Public Health Wales is urging all eligible people in Wales to have their free flu vaccine as NHS Wales begins its largest ever national flu vaccine programme during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Flu (also known as influenza) can be serious, particularly for those who are older or have a health condition and are more vulnerable to complications as a result of the flu,” said a spokesperson.
“Having a flu vaccine every year is one of the most effective ways to protect against flu.
Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people with long term health conditions, people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, children aged two to ten years old, carers, domiciliary carers and care home staff with regular client contact as well as care home residents, people with a learning disability and those on the NHS shielded patient list or who are a household contact of someone who is on the NHS shielded patient list.
