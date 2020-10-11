International Travel Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the Welsh Government and FCO websites.
“Anyone returning to Wales from countries which have been identified as high risk must quarantine in accordance with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office regulations,” said a Public Health Wales spokesperson.
“Even if they are not experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms or have had a negative test result.”
The Foreign Office advises that no travel is risk free during the pandemic:
“While the global coronavirus pandemic continues, no travel is risk-free, and your travel abroad may be disrupted,” said a spokesman.
If you plan to travel you should read the coronavirus travel guidance to make sure you are prepared for your travel.
you should read the travel advice for your destination, for information on current entry requirements and any local coronavirus measures that you will need to follow.
People should also sign up for email alerts for travel advice to ensure they are informed of any changes while they are travelling.
