A WOMAN was stretchered from the coast path yesterday, Saturday, October 10, in a multi-agency rescue operation.
Tenby and St Govans coastguard rescue teams, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, were called to the path near Swanlake Bay yesterday afternoon.
Members of the teams split up to locate the casualty as quickly as possible. They searched the path and found the woman, who had injured her ankle, to the west of Westmoor farm.
Paramedics then assessed the casualty and provided medical care on the scene before the woman was placed onto a stretcher and carried from the coast path back to a waiting land ambulance.
The woman was taken to hospital for further treatment and all teams were stood down.
"We wish the casualty a speedy recovery," said members of St Govans coastguard team.