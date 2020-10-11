PEOPLE behaving badly in clubs, pubs and bars in Tenby and Saundersfoot will not be allowed to return.
PC 628 Jones and PCSO 8120 Kendall were out in Tenby and Saundersfoot this week delivering the new Behave or be Banned (BOBB) list.
Under the BOBB scheme, response officers and neighbourhood policing teams work closely with businesses to reduce violence and disorder in pubs and clubs.
The scheme sees people banned from pubs, clubs and bars for bad behaviour.
If anyone is arrested for a crime of violence, disorder or anti-social behaviour in licensed premises, or after leaving a licensed establishment in the scheme, they will be banned from not just that licensed premises, but all licensed premises that display the BOBB sign within the area.
In addition, if someone is a persistent nuisance for a licensee but their behaviour doesn't merit arrest, licensees can also put them forward to receive a ban from all licensed premises.
Problem customers are banned not just from the one pub but all those in the area that have signed up.
Dyfed-Powys Police's Sergeant Stephen Vaughan said of the scheme:
"BOBB is an effective tool to help prevent, reduce and tackle alcohol related offences within our communities.
"Licensees will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in their premises and BOBB keeps such people out, making it safer and more enjoyable for everyone else.
"The message is simple – Behave or Be Banned!"