COULD you cook a fish finger sandwich or a fancy fish dish to raise funds to help lives at sea?

The RNLI's national fish supper fundraising campaign was launched this weekend.

During these challenging times, lifesavers at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) are encouraging people to support them by signing up to host a fish supper this month and raise vital funds for the lifesaving charity.

The RNLI's annual fishy fundraiser usually encourages people to host a fish supper and invite their family and friends round to enjoy the evening, with donations being made in support of the lifesaving charity.

But with restrictions in place due the coronavirus pandemic, this year's fish supper events may be a bit different.

The RNLI is encouraging people to host their fish suppers online this year, if they can't be held in person, and help support the charity as well as each other in these trying times.

With the coronavirus pandemic having a huge impact on the RNLI's ability to generate income, fundraising events like fish supper are more important than ever.

Phil John, Coxswain at Tenby RNLI, said:

"This summer the RNLI volunteer crews across the country have been extremely busy but the charity has lost millions of pounds due to the impact of coronavirus.

"We had to close the majority of our shops, we cancelled all face-to-face fundraising activity, and our amazing supporters couldn't host fundraising events for us. So this year's fish supper fundraiser is more important than ever before.

'If you fancy rustling up a three-course meal or just a fish finger sandwich, the money you raise will help save lives at sea. Whether you host an event at home, or you get together with friends for a virtual fish supper online, we're sure you'll have a great evening and we'll appreciate every single pound raised.'

The RNLI's volunteer lifeboat crews have remained on service throughout the coronavirus pandemic, continuing to respond to emergencies and save lives while the country was in lockdown. The charity's lifesavers then faced an incredibly busy summer as people flocked to the coast when restrictions eased.

To sign up to host your own fish supper, and to find a load of fantastic recipes from some top celebrity chefs, visit: RNLI.org/Fish