BOTH Portfield upper and lower schools will be closed tomorrow (Monday) after a staff member and pupils have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
The school said that a number of pupils at the special school as well as a member of staff have the virus, with other people associated with the school awaiting test results.
Rye school said it was working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and NHS Wales Trace Test Protect (TTP) and is following all the advice and guidance given to it.
Staff members and pupils identified as close contacts of the infected people will be contacted tonight by the school and requested to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as a precautionary measure.
"We have decided to close the school tomorrow as a precaution and we will be working with Pembrokeshire County Council to keep everybody safe," said a spokesman for the school, which caters for pupils with additional needs. "We will provide more information tomorrow.
"The process of testing and contact tracing is part of the new normal and where schools follow this guidance carefully, there is no cause for alarm."
The spokesperson said that the cases and the closures did not affect the satellite unit Y Porth at Preseli School, which will remain open as normal.