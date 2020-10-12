CHRISTMAS cards just got a little more inclusive this year – thanks to a four-year-old Pembrokeshire boy who is challenging the perceptions of Down Syndrome.

Wilson Mills Mcbeth is to feature on a range of new fundraising cards after over 70 artists throughout the UK came forward to create a festive scene starring the curly-haired youngster.

Wilson, from Saundersfoot, is a ‘funky little dude who just happens to have an extra chromosome’, said his mum Sara.

Everyone says he looks like a cherub with his beautiful blond curls, and although he’s not remotely angelic, it gave me the idea that he would look amazing on a Christmas card. “And how many children with any sort of disability do you actually see on cards?”

Sara and husband Jamie originally put out a shout on the Facebook group Portrait Artists UK to commission a picture of Wilson to use on cards to family and friends.

The artists were so captivated by the idea that the group decided to turn the challenge into a competition.

Sara explained:

We were absolutely overwhelmed with some beautiful images of Wilson – the talent of the artists in just amazing. “The response was so phenomenal, we couldn’t keep these images to ourself, so that’s when we decided to make the cards available to anyone to buy.

“We’ve narrowed our final choice down to 10, and these are going to be printed on a variety of Christmas cards, notelets and other items which people can use year-round.”

Wilson and his 15-year-old sister Amelia are ambassadors for the Follow Your Dreams charity, which helps children with learning disabilities achieve their wishes and potential.

Follow Your Dreams and the Positive About Down Syndrome charity will share the proceeds from the cards.

“We hope the cards will reach as wide a market as possible to help people take a second look at their perceptions of Down Syndrome,” said Sara.

Wilson is a pupil at Tenby’s Ysgol Hafan y Mor, along with his brothers Oliver, nine; Ted, eight; Arthur, seven and six-year-old Tobias.

He also has his own Facebook page – Wilson, pretty fly for a small guy – where he raises awareness about Down Syndrome and shares news of his adventures and activities.

The page will also have details of how and where to buy the cards, while any local business who would like to support Wilson by helping him raise awareness and sell some cards would be welcomed.

“Wilson is absolutely thriving, and that’s because he is constantly in the thick of things as part of the pack in a big loving family,” said Sara. “He’s just a typical four-year-old, and the only thing that makes him different is that extra chromosome.”