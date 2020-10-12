CONTROVERSIAL banner poles will remain on Fishguard Square following a vote by Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council last week.

The poles were installed by the Welsh Government following completion of the new one-way system in Fishguard.

The Welsh Government then offered the poles for adoption to the town council, however not all councillors were convinced. At the September town council meeting Cllr Brian Murphy said the poles 'destroyed' the view of the Square and its historical buildings.

He also expressed concerns that the siting of the poles put Fishguard's New Year's Eve Street party at risk adding that this was 'completely against' Pembrokeshire County Council's regeneration plan. Councillors added that there had been no consultation regarding street furniture on the Square.

In September councillors agreed to discuss the issue further with Welsh Government and the South Wales Trunk Road Agency.

The matter came back before councillors at their October meeting. They were asked to vote for either taking on the management of the poles, but not the ownership or maintenance, or for the town council to ask for the banner poles to be removed from the Square.

A spokesperson for the town councillors said that before then councillors had met with representatives from Atkins, the project management company for the new roadworks, and that questions had been asked and answered.

"After considering the Welsh Government's proposals, plus the disruption to the Square and traffic if they were to be removed, the town council can announce that the majority of councillors voted in favour of retaining the poles," said the spokesperson.

"The Welsh Government is, at the town council's request, retaining the ownership and maintenance of the poles. It has also offered to purchase a set of default banners that can be displayed when the poles are not actively promoting local events and festivals.

"The banner poles, when fully dressed, along with our beautiful floral displays and proposed further seating, will brighten and enhance the Square area for the local community and visitors."