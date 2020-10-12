The First Minister has expressed "deep disappointment" at the UK Government's lack of proposed travel restrictions for England's lockdown areas into Wales.
Mark Drakeford, the First Minister, attended a COBR meeting this morning - an emergency meeting of top government officials - where plans for a new tiered system of local restrictions in England were discussed.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The First Minister expressed deep disappointment at the inadequate proposals for travel restrictions in high infection areas in England, and said these would be met with great dismay in many parts of Wales where infection rates are lower.
"He also requested greater clarity on the metrics for placing areas into each tier, and agreed with other devolved leaders that the Treasury’s proposals for financial support, while welcome, did not go far enough in protecting the lowest paid workers."
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.