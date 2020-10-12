THE HIRAETH Cup for the most outstanding achievement at Ysgol Bro Gwaun has been awarded to the whole school for being 'truly outstanding' at keeping in touch with pupils during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Former pupil, Captain Brian Thomas donated the cup back in 2017 to the school to mark any outstanding achievements of pupils. This is the fourth time it has been awarded.
"Ysgol Bro Gwaun has ensured that all pupils have had high quality personal contact with their teachers, and have demonstrated through lockdown the importance of personal contact between pupils and teachers," said Captain Thomas.
"During this Covid-19 crisis, all of our lives have changed, and we all must demonstrate and comply with the measures taken by the Welsh Government to stop the spread of this virus.
"It is a challenge, however, with all of us working together it shall be achieved"
Headteacher, Paul Edwards, added:
"Ysgol Bro Gwaun is delighted to receive this year's award of the Hiraeth Cup in recognition of the tremendous support work carried out by staff in ensuring the wellbeing of all pupils during lockdown"