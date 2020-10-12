NEYLAND Yacht Haven has been nominated in the Marina of the year category in the British Sailing awards.

It is the second time in three years that they have been nominated for the award.

The category honours the marinas which go above and beyond in their offering to the sailing community, provide excellent onshore facilities, warm welcomes and options for sailors.

Jonathan Cook, Group Marketing Manager at Neyland Yacht Haven said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted once again in the British Yachting Awards. We were previously nominated in 2018, becoming the first and only Welsh marina to be recognised by the awards panel.

“The marina team deserve the accolades for this award. They have been committed to ensuring every boat owner has felt reassured that their boat is in safe hands, especially when many customers are unable to visit in person due to travel restrictions.”

A spokesperson for the British Sailing Awards said: “Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a great year for boat launches and sailing achievements.

“Indeed, the strength of each category’s shortlist gives no hint of wider events. Through innovation, commitment and enthusiasm, the marine industry has adapted and continued to thrive.

“Gear manufacturers have continued to impress with innovations across the board. Boat manufacturers have continued to identify niches and create boats that push the boundaries.

“Sailors, of course, got on the water where they could and put in some remarkable performances, in the professional and amateur spheres.

“The British Yachting Awards, as ever, is a snapshot of a fascinating and thriving international sailing scene.”

Voting is now open for the awards and closes at midnight on November 15, 2020.

The winners are announced in the February issue of Sailing Today with Yachts & Yachting, published on December 31.