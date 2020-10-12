The first Hywel Dda coronavirus-related death in over a month has been report to Public Health Wales (PHW).

In total, 69 people have now died of the coronavirus across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

This is the first Covid-related death in Hywel Dda since September 1.

Sixteen new cases of the coronavirus were reported to PHW yesterday; 10 in Pembrokeshire and six in Carmarthenshire. No new cases were reported in Ceredigion.

To date, 1,866 cases have been confirmed in the three counties - 1,291 in Carmarthenshire, 419 in Pembrokeshire and 156 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 487 cases were identified yesterday from 10,971 tests. To date, 30,608 cases have been confirmed across the country.

Including Hywel Dda, four deaths were reported to PHW. To date, 1,673 people have died of the virus.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales supports the introduction of restrictions in Bangor following a sharp rise in cases. The new measures came into force at 6pm yesterday to protect people's health and control the spread of the virus.

"Local restrictions are now in place in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, and Wrexham local authority areas, and in the hyperlocal areas of Bangor and Llanelli.

"People who live in these areas must abide by these restrictions to protect themselves, their families, friends, older and vulnerable people, and keep Wales safe. For more information about restrictions in your area, visit the Welsh Government website.

"It is vital that people in every part of Wales stick to social distancing guidelines â€" that's staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. They must also self-isolate immediately when asked to do so.

"We are aware of misinformation circulating on social media which suggests that testing for Covid-19 generates a positive result for flu or common cold viruses. This is completely incorrect. The swab (PCR, antigen) test for Covid-19 has been specifically developed to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus â€" also known as Covid-19 â€" and has a proven accuracy rate of 99.91%.

"We would remind everyone to ensure that they are getting their information from established, trusted organisations: Public Health Wales, Welsh Government, and NHS Wales, and not to share anything from unverified sources.

"We are also reminding everyone not to delay in booking a Coronavirus test if you or a member of your household develop symptoms of the virus, however mild such as a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell. You must book a test for Coronavirus promptly to help control the spread of infection. Visit gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 119. Tests are free, there is no charge.

"You and your household must self-isolate while waiting for the result of your test, and comply with any restrictions in the event of a positive result. If you test positive for Coronavirus should continue to self-isolate for 10 days. Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

"Even if you don't have symptoms, you may also be contacted by contact tracers as part of the Welsh Government's Test, Trace, Protect strategy. In this event, you must comply with their instructions. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely. Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

"Helpful advice and support is available via the NHS Covid-19 app. As well as providing alerts if you have been in contact with someone with Coronavirus, the app will also tell you the current risk level in your area.

"Information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or via the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker.

"Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

"Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

"Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the Welsh Government and FCO websites.

"A recent Public Health Wales survey revealed that more than one in five (21 per cent) of people have been worrying a lot about their mental health, with 55 per cent of those with children in the house also worrying a lot about their children's wellbeing.

"There are resources to support mental health and wellbeing from the How Are You Doing campaign at phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing. If you have serious concerns for your mental health please do contact your GP."