A 'mind your language' warning has gone out from police to people who are posting on social media about asylum seekers in Penally Camp.
It comes as a 36-year-old man was arrested close to the camp last Saturday, October 10.
Police confirmed today, Monday, October 12, that they are investigating "'online inflammatory and racist posts in connection with the protests being held in Penally."
Officers added that the man was arrested "on suspicion of racially-aggravated section 4 public order offences and has been released on bail with conditions, whilst police continue their investigation."
Officers reminded all users of social media to be mindful of the language used when publishing their posts.
All users of social media are reminded to be mindful of the language used when publishing their posts.
The divisional police commander for Pembrokeshire, Superintendent Anthony Evans, said: “ I would encourage anyone who is a victim of hate crime or witnesses a hate-related incident to come forward and report it.
"I can reassure the public that racially-aggravated crime is taken seriously and action will be taken where possible to bring offenders to justice.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment