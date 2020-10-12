ON SATURDAY, October 17, there will be a free apple juicing day at Canolfan Hermon community centre.
The day runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm and will give people the opportunity to juice their apples and learn about orchard craft from expert Martin Hayes of Trust Juice.
All juicing will be carried out by the Growing Better Connections staff team and dedicated volunteers.
Depending on how busy the day is, people may have to wait for their juice but there will a chance to chat with Martin about your trees and grab yourself a cuppa while you wait.
You should bring pre-washed apples, your own juice containers, pictures of any problem trees you might have, and questions about pruning, grafting, orchard maintenance and design.
If you would like to bring apples for Martin to identify, you should bring at least five of your unknown apples- all from the same tree and makes sure they're all ripe.
The event has been risk assessed as COVID safe.
There is no need to pre-book, just turn up with your apples and your containers at the car park at Canolfan Hermon - SA36 0DT.