TWO food support groups, that have provided food to families and individuals in north Pembrokeshire during the coronavirus crisis, are asking local people to donate in anticipation of the current situation getting worse.

Since March the Fishguard and Goodwick Food Suppot and St David's Food Pod have been working together to supply food parcels to people in north Pembrokeshire who have been left in financial hardship during the pandemic.

These included people who were self-employed but hadn't earned enough to get any benefits, those who'd been made redundant and those who were employed in the tourist industry.

Often people were left with nothing and were unable to access Universal Credit immediately with some people waiting up to twelve weeks for their first payment.

In August Fishguard Food Support was supplying 87 families a week just in the twin towns.

"We were very lucky in that we obtained several grants and we were also given food by supermarkets, Morrisons were very good, plus our normal contacts for surplus food," said Fishguard co-ordinator Lesley Matthews.

"Since then numbers have fallen as benefits have finally been paid, some people have found work and some self-employed people have been able to resume work.

"We are, however, still helping eight shielding families every week in Fishguard. St David's Food Support is helping upwards of 40 shielding and isolated people every week in north Pembrokeshire."

Both groups are now concerned that as Covid-19 numbers are rising, and we may be up for another lockdown, more people will need support.

They urgently need new donations of both cash and food. You can donate at the Seafront Garage, Goodwick, Fishguard Post Office and the Farmer's Market on Saturdays.

To help St Davids Food Pod, contact Louise Tarbuck at louisetarbuck@hotmail.com, for Fishguard Food Support contact Lesley Matthews on foodsaverchamp@gmail.com. You can also message both groups on Facebook.