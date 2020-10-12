NEYLAND’s remembrance service will be held on Sunday, November 8, with a maximum of 30 people allowed in attendance.
A short service of commemoration and prayers will be held at the cenotaph and the larger organisations will lay wreaths by invitation only.
Other groups will be asked to lay their wreaths later in the day. There will be no parade and no band.
Members of the town council were informed at their latest meeting on Monday, October 5, of the numbers allowed and that strict social distancing rules will apply.
The Mayor, Councillor Simon Hancock said: “We are determined to mark remembrance Sunday in a solemn and respectful way adhering at all times to the official guidelines.
“We will remember those who have died in the two world wars and other conflicts and also think of those who have died during this awful pandemic.”