PUBLIC Health Wales has moved to reassure people that there is enough free NHS flu vaccine.

Concerns had been raised after some people were turned away while one patient in Tenby said that a delivery of vaccines had not turned up.

Those waiting to get their flu jab are warned that getting vaccinated will take longer because of a high demand.

Public Health Wales added that the demand among eligible groups for the free NHS flu vaccine has reached unprecedented levels in Wales.

Community pharmacies and GP surgeries across the country are experiencing high volumes of enquiries, and many report current appointments are full.

Public Health Wales is reassuring all eligible Welsh residents that enough flu vaccines have been ordered for them to have a free NHS flu vaccination this year.

Mirroring a trend across the UK, the Welsh public has embraced calls from GPs and community pharmacies, Public Health Wales and the Welsh Government, for those at most risk from flu to get an annual vaccination.

Public Health Wales has confirmed what the Health Minister has previously announced, that more flu vaccinations will be available in Wales than ever before to vaccinate the people considered most vulnerable to flu.

Dr Richard Roberts, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Diseases Programme at Public Health Wales said: “GP surgeries and pharmacies have ordered sufficient vaccine supplies for those who are vaccinated year after year. In addition Welsh Government have arranged additional supplies to meet extra demand this year.

“Some of those eligible for a flu vaccine are having to wait longer than usual to secure an appointment, but I would like to reassure everyone that sufficient stocks are available for those recommended the vaccine.

“Please be patient while your GP surgery and community pharmacy are working hard to respond and schedule appointments.

“The flu virus typically doesn’t start circulating until mid-December, so you have plenty of time to get a flu vaccination. Having a flu vaccine every year is one of the most effective ways to protect against flu.”

Public Health Wales is also advising that not all pharmacies and GP surgeries have received their full supply of flu vaccinations yet, which is normal. And, as is the case every year, supplies are delivered on a phased basis to GPs and pharmacies.

This year, extra flu vaccines have been procured by Welsh Government, and are scheduled to arrive in November, to make sure there are enough vaccines available for eligible individuals.

To keep people safe from COVID-19, a number of additional measures have been put in place in healthcare settings such as community pharmacies and GP surgeries, which means appointments for a flu vaccine this year may take slightly longer than usual. To help address this, more clinics are being held.

Those currently eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people with a long term health condition, people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, children aged two to ten years old, carers, domiciliary carers and care home staff with regular client contact as well as care home residents.