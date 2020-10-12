Portfield School in Haverfordwest will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, October 13).

The decision follows the identification of positive Covid-19 cases at the school.

The school is now working closely with Hywel Dda University Health Board to ensure that everyone who needs to isolate does so.

Pembrokeshire County Council said a further update will be issued in due course.

The school has been deep cleaned today to ensure that it can re-open safely to all learners as soon as possible.

The school will be staying in touch with parents and pupils to keep them fully informed.