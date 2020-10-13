A FORMER teacher accused of a Novichok hoax at Pembroke Castle appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, October 12.
John Ap Evans, 66, from Northgate Street, Pembroke, is accused of putting bottles of a hoax noxious substance in Wogan's Cavern at Pembroke Castle on five separate occasions in July 2018.
Evans, who is representing himself, is due to appear before the court again on October 23, after presenting documentation to the prosecution.
A pretrial review has then been set for January 8, 2021.
Appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 8, Evans said he wanted to appear at Crown Court to "explain to the judge what happened".
Evans has been bailed.