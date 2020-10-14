POINT young people's centre in Fishguard has now launched its professional counselling service for young people in partnership with Area 43.

This is available to all young people who live in or close to the north Pembrokeshire area who are between the ages of 10 and 25 years of age.

The counselling is provided by a qualified experienced counsellor with many years of experience of counselling young people.

Point can offer face to face counselling at the centre or digital counselling via video conferencing, email or text depending on what is preferred.

To find out more, and to refer yourself or a young person for counselling, visit www.pointypt.org.uk and click on the counselling at Point button.

The centre also runs a befriending/ mentoring service where young people can have support from an older member of the community who has been trained to become a mentor and can provide long term support with a young person's emotional and mental health and support with life skills, hobbies etc.

To find out more about this service, see the mentor profiles part of Point's website or contact Lynda Duffill the volunteer co-ordinator at lyndaduffill@pointypt.org.uk or 01348 871887.

Point is planning to set up some Mind Matters group support sessions for young people who may benefit from a safe, confidential group environment where they can explore resilience and coping abilities via fun interactive games and theatre forum techniques.

Although there is no planned group to start yet, the centre is are still accepting referrals into the Mind Matters scheme. Contact with Hannah Rackham for a chat: hannahrackham@pointypt.org.uk or 01348 875467.