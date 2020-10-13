A positive coronavirus case has been found at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, with year 11 pupils asked to work from home.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Paul Edwards, said there was no immediate cause for concern.
He said: "We are working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect (TTP), and are following all the advice and guidance provided to us.
"Staff member/pupils identified as close contact will be contacted by the TTP team and requested to self isolate for a period of 14 days as a precautionary measure.
"Parents and carers do not need to contact the school to find out if their child has been affected."
Mr Edwards does not say whether the positive case was a student or member of staff.
Following a similar measure at Greenhill School in Tenby, Mr Edwards said as a extra precaution all of year 11 are asked to work from home until the end of the half term holiday.