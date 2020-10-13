SCHOOLTEACHER Ryan Pearce has been inspired by one of his former pupils to go the distance in the virtual London Marathon.

Ryan, 26, has raised more than £3,000 for the MPS Society (Society for Mucopolysaccharide Diseases), which helps youngsters like 12-year-old Sonny Gibbard of Narberth.

I taught Sonny in Narberth CP School, and he is a very inspirational boy – he would always give everything a go and wouldn’t be left out of any activities,"

said Ryan, who decided to do the marathon run on his home territory after the London event was cancelled.

Sonny – now a pupil at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids – was at the finishing line when Ryan’s run ended at St Clears, together with a family friend of Ryan from Laugharne, Sarah McKnight, who is also helped by the MPS Society.

MPS diseases are rare, life-limiting disorders. People with MPS are lacking the enzyme which breaks down certain molecules inside the body, which means they build up and store in cells, which cuses progressive damage to various bones and organs throughout the body.

The society has helped Sonny and his siblings to understand and manage his diagnosis, and have helped massively with his schooling, making sure he always has the equipment he needs,

The money raised by Ryan, who lives in St Clears, will help the MPS Society in its work, which also includes life-saving research.

Ryan’s marathon took him on a route from Whitland to St Clears, before he headed for Laugharne and Ginst Point and returning to St Clears.

His mum Felicity Morgan-Jones, sister Isabelle Jones, fiancé Rebecca Roblin, friends and colleagues all kept him company along various parts of the route.“It was my first marathon and I completed it in four hours 44 monutes,” said Ryan, who has taught at Narberth CP School for five years.

“About 21 miles in, I was convinced I wasn’t going to make it, but I did it and I felt amazing afterwards.

It was wonderful to cross the finishing line and have Sonny and Sarah there, as well as my family and friends and colleagues from school.”“

The school has helped with Ryan’s fundraising with a contribution from its Sports for Champions session, where children paid to do a fitness circuit with an elite athlete.

To donate to Ryan’s fundraising for the MPS Society, see justgiving.com/fundraising/Ryan-Pearce8