Two areas of concern highlighted by councillors will be subject to further scrutiny at upcoming committees.
Cllrs Tony Wilcox and Stephen Joseph submitted Notices of Motion to Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council meeting on October 8.
Cllr Wilcox is calling for the authority to reconsider a decision to cease funding for town and community council elections because of the “massive financial implications” it places on them.
He said that in a recent Pembroke Dock Town Council election it had cost more than £9,000 to carry out.
He adds that costs like this will “will without doubt severely constrain the effectiveness of these vital institutions of local democracy from undertaking the excellent support that they currently provide to our Towns/villages without that is increasing precepts to astronomical amounts.”
Cllr Joseph is focusing on flooding issues in the Milford Haven area.
His Notice of Motion states: “Whilst there is an ongoing investigation in to the flooding in Lower Priory and Liddeston, I think it would be remorse of the Council to not suspend any development that feeds in to the watercourses that flow in to both ponds until the problem is solved or at least properly understood.”
Corporate resources overview and scrutiny will discuss Cllr Wilcox’ proposal and Cllr Joseph’s will go to services overview and scrutiny committee.
Comments are closed on this article.