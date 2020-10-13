A Pembroke Dock social club has decided to close for a few days after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Star Club on Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, announced the decision in a Facebook post yesterday (Monday, October 12).
A Star Club Spokesperson said: "As a precaution I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel bingo tonight and close the club until Thursday to give it a deep clean and sanitise.
"As you may have heard there has been a positive result connected with someone who was in on Saturday evening.
"I’ve spoken to an advisor who said it’s not necessary to close but I have decided to take this extra precaution."
Adding: "Stay safe and well all I will see you all from Thursday."