A second confirmed Covid-19 case has been identified at Johnston CP School.
It is within the existing group that have already been isolating so no further action is required by learners or families at the current time.
Pembrokeshire Country Council has said it is important that if anyone has symptoms that they should seek a test.
A council spokesman said: "Parents and carers should remain vigilant in terms of looking for symptoms in their children.
"Symptoms in children under 11 are often mild and can go unnoticed.
"Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are continuing to work with the school.
"Members of the public are assured that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus."
Coronavirus guidance is available on the council website, here.