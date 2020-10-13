WORK is progressing at Narberth Rugby Club as volunteers have helped create a new snack bar and seating area.
The new catering facility will replace the outdated Burger Bar.
The club’s committee is grateful for the assistance of Narberth Builder Kevin Holgate who spent a weekend laying the foundation courses of the brick plinth on which will rest a timber frame construction. Sand and Cement was supplied by LBS Builders Merchants.
A new steel corner post was supplied by Milford Steel to a design by Structural Engineer Hugh Tribe and fabrication of the supporting baseplate was organised by local Steel worker John Goble who very kindly painted it to protect it from rusting during the construction process.
Either side of the post there will be a glazed wall to give a splendid view of the playing field.
Ken Morgan commented: “Without the generous support of these volunteers and the generous donations from local companies and members of the public, the Rugby Club would never have been able to contemplate organising a building which contractually would have cost about £50K in the open market.
“Approved Building Inspectors Cook Brown have also been generous in their contribution to this scheme.”