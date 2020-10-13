WITH Halloween just around the corner, attentions are turning to how the annual spook-tacular can be celebrated in light of current coronavirus restrictions.

This year’s celebrations will look a lot different to previous years but there are still many ways in which you can keep the spirits alive.

Some communities are organising a Halloween trail for their young trick-or-treaters. Instead of knocking door to door, you can take your children on a trail or take them on a walk around your local area to see how many Halloween pictures you can spot.

With those ideas in mind, Dyfed-Powys Police are asking people to make sure they celebrate Halloween safely.

The force has launched Operation Bang 2020, asking people to think differently about the way they mark Halloween this year.

With restrictions in place due to Covid-19, and some areas under local lockdown, officers are encouraging people to respect their neighbours, protect emergency services by reducing demand, and enjoy celebrations at home.

Inspector Justin Evans of the Crime and Harm Reduction Unit said: “We’re asking people to consider celebrating at home instead of going out and about, respecting that there are people who find Halloween distressing at the best of times, and who might find that the uncertainty of the current situation has heightened these feelings of anxiety.

“We also ask that you do your best to keep yourself and your family safe to prevent adding pressure to the emergency services during already busy times.”

Carving pumpkins, making crafts, and creating a spooky trail around your house or garden are all ways to celebrate Halloween at home with younger children.

While older children and teenagers might still want to meet up with friends, parents are urged to keep track of their plans, remind them to consider the consequences of their actions, and be mindful of lockdown restrictions.