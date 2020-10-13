A HAVERFORDWEST optician has become only the third ever in Wales to receive a Fellowship of Optometry at the College of Optometrists - the highest honour given out by the professional body.
Andy Britton, store director at Specsavers in Haverfordwest, joins two other Welsh opticians and just 31 others across the UK in receiving the honour since its inception 12 years ago in 2008.
The award recognises Mr Britton’s career achievements, including, most recently, completing a postgraduate diploma that allows him to directly prescribe medication to his patients, reducing the number of GP referrals.
In addition, Mr Britton has also worked in the primary care sector at his local hospital to assist in glaucoma clinics, supported with a pilot scheme for monitoring patients with age-related macular degeneration, and helped develop the Specsavers pathology course, which he has also delivered to hundreds of pre-registration students.
Mr Britton said: “I feel very humbled to be given this prestigious award, especially as only three opticians in Wales have been awarded the honour.
“During my career, it’s been my aim to push the boundaries and perceptions of optometry while guiding others through it, so to be recognised as a Fellow of the College is, certainly, a career highlight.
“Diagnosing and managing conditions amid a pandemic has made me more grateful than ever for my team.”
The achievement is usually marked at the college’s diploma presentation ceremony in London, however, the event has been postponed until the spring.