AN ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to Penally Camp today, Tuesday October 13, after a person reportedly had a fall.
A Wales Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to the Penally area of Tenby at 8.30am today, 13 October, to reports of a person having suffered a fall.
"We attended with one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance. No persons required conveyance. One patient made their own way to Tenby Cottage Hospital."
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said that no calls had been received from the camp in connection with the incident.
