A local cancer charity has responded to a call from Withybush’s nursing team.
The Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal responded to a request from the CDU nursing team as they look for effective ways to protect their patients who are vulnerable to infection.
To minimise risk, the team asked for support in purchasing specialist laptops, which each member of the nursing team can use to access patient’s details and avoid the need to share computer terminals.
Eight new portable computers have been purchased by the charity which will provide immediate access to key patient treatment information and remove the need to share desk based computer terminals, reducing the possibility of cross infection within the treatment area.
Jan Bower, SACT Nurse Specialist said: “ The new computers will enhance the way we work in a big way.
“Safety is paramount in all we do with patients who visit the Unit so thanks to the charity each of us can access the information we need quickly and, above all, safely”.