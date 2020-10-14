A popular sea front visitor attraction in north Pembrokeshire has secured its future and will take over ownership of its building from the county council.

Sea Trust Wales’ trustees, management, staff and volunteers said they were “delighted to announce that their future in the Ocean Lab is now secured.”

This follows a decision of Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet on Monday (October 5) on the disposal of the Ocean Lab, held in private, that “the sale of the Ocean Lab building to Sea Trust Community Interest Company (CIC) be approved on the terms set out in the report; and supported with a loan, on terms to be agreed with the Director of Resources.”

Sea Trust Wales founder and CEO Cliff Benson heard the news from Cllr Paul Miller after the meeting and said: “We are delighted that PCC have recognised our contribution to, and aims for the future regeneration of the sea front at Goodwick.

“The Ocean Lab is an important visitor attraction and also a focus for our volunteer’s marine conservation projects. Now that our future there is no longer in the balance, we can move forwards, attract funding and help to contribute to the post Covid recovery of the twin towns as well as the well being of our people and marine wildlife.

“We are massively grateful for the help we have had from Pembrokeshire County Council and its officers. It’s great to have some good news for our community in these difficult times.”

He added thanks for support from County Councillors Kevin Doolin, Bob Kilmister, Paul Harries and particularly Paul Miller the cabinet member responsible for tourism in Pembrokeshire, “who has consistently championed Sea Trusts case in this matter.”

The cabinet reason for decision was noted as generating a capital receipt, reliving the council of the backlog of maintenance and “facilitate the development of a visitor attraction in north Pembrokeshire.”