A warning has been issued for people to be aware of a common but not widely known symptom of heart failure.

While the symptoms of heart failure can vary from person to person, and can also develop suddenly or over a longer period of time - it can be difficult to accurately identify.

What is heart failure?

The NHS explains that heart failure means that “the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly” and this usually occurs because the heart has become too weak or stiff.

“Heart failure does not mean your heart has stopped working, it just needs some support to help it work better,” the NHS says.

It can occur at any age, but is most common in older people. It’s also a long term condition that tends to get gradually worse over time.

There is no cure for heart failure, but the symptoms can often be controlled.

What are the symptoms of heart failure?

One of the most common but not widely known symptoms of heart failure is swollen ankles or legs.

This is caused by a buildup of fluid and can be better in the morning and get worse during the day. This buildup of fluid is called oedema.

The other main symptoms of heart failure are:

Breathlessness, which may occur whether you’re active or resting, and it can be worse when you’re lying down which can cause you to wake up at night needing to catch your breath

Fatigue, which leaves you feeling tired most of the time

Less common symptoms of heart failure, according to the NHS, include:

A persistent cough, which can be worse at night

Wheezing

A bloated stomach

Loss of appetite

Weight gain or weight loss

Confusion

Dizziness and fainting

A fast heart rate

A pounding, fluttering or irregular heartbeat

While all of these symptoms can be caused by other, less serious, conditions, you should get them checked out by your GP.

How is heart failure diagnosed?

Tests to diagnose heart failure include:

Blood tests, which check whether there’s anything in your blood that could indicate heart failure or another illness

An electrocardiogram (ECG), which records the electrical activity of your heart to check for problems

An echocardiogram, which is a type of ultrasound scan where sound waves are used to examine your heart

Breathing tests, where you may be asked to blow into a tube to check whether a lung problem is the culprit for your breathlessness

A chest x-ray, which will check whether your heart is bigger than it should be, whether there’s fluid in your lungs (a sign of heart failure), or whether a lung condition is the reason for your symptoms

If you’re diagnosed with heart failure, your doctor will usually be able to tell you what stage of heart failure you’re experiencing.

There are four stages:

Class one: you don’t have any symptoms during normal physical activity

Class two: you’re comfortable at rest, but normal physical activity triggers symptoms

Class three: you’re comfortable at rest, but minor physical activity triggers symptoms

Class four, you’re unable to carry out any physical activity without discomfort and may have symptoms when resting

Your treatment will depend on what stage of heart failure you have.

What is the treatment for heart failure?

While heart failure cannot be cured, there are ways to keep the symptoms under control.

The main treatments are:

Healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating a balanced diet, doing exercise and not smoking

Medication

Devices implanted in your chest to control your heart rhythm

Surgery

“In many cases, a combination of treatments will be required,” the NHS says.

Some of the main medicines for heart failure include:

ACE inhibitors

Angiotensin-2 receptor blockers (ARBs)

Beta blockers

Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists

Diuretics

Ivabradine

Sacubitril valsartan

Hydralazine with nitrate

Digoxin

The most common devices to combat heart failure include:

Pacemakers

Cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT) devices

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs)

CRT-Ds

The most common surgeries for heart failure include: