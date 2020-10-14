NARBERTH Museum has launched a patron’s scheme to help it recover from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

This will see people who value the museum’s work making regular monthly or annual donations. This gives them free admission to the museum and their names will be entered on the patrons’ wall in the foyer. This handsome installation was designed and made for the museum by local design and model making company, Autodromo.

The first name to be engraved there will be that of Eric Antonen. Eric who died earlier this year, was a familiar figure in Narberth.

Born and brought up in Robeston Wathen, he devoted his life to military service having started as a cadet and then at eighteen carrying out his National Service.

He joined the RASC as it was then, rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was decorated for his service in conflict zones around the world - Cyprus, Malaysia, Libya, Hong Kong and Germany where he was tasked with guarding Rudolf Hess in Spandau prison.

The medals he received and his military memorabilia have been welcomed into the museum where they will be displayed for future generations to learn from.

A generous financial donation made on his behalf will help to safeguard the museum’s future.

Said curator Pauline Griffiths: “Like many heritage and cultural organisations, Narberth Museum faces an uncertain future.

“Thanks to one-off grants from the Welsh Government Economic Resilience Fund, the Lottery’s Heritage Emergency Fund and the furlough scheme, the museum managed to ride out the worst of the past seven months and is now partially open again.

“But it needs to recover fully and maintain its place at the heart of the community, safeguarding its collection, its activities and the jobs of those that will ensure its continuing success.”

To find out more about the scheme, pick up a leaflet from the museum, see the website www.narberthmuseum.co.uk, email info@narberthmuseum.co.uk or phone 01834 860500.