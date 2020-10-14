A YOUNGSTER who benefitted from help from Pembrokeshire charity, Belle's Story, has lost 10 inches from her lovely locks to raise £100 for the charity.

Fran Watkins received one of Belle's Boxes early on in lockdown. These were sent out by charity Belle's Story, set up in memory of Wolfcastle's Belle Curran who lost her battle with Interstitial Lung Disease last year while on the emergency transplant waiting list.

Belle helped set up the charity and her friends, family and supporters have continued its important work, raising thousands of pounds and promoting the importance of organ donation.

Earlier this year it worked with Hywel Dda palliative care play specialist, Dawn Thomas, to put together 32 individually designed boxes of activities and treats for children with life-limiting illnesses, to make lockdown a bit more bearable for them.

The boxes included sensory items, toys and crafts to help these children smile during their time in quarantine.

Fran was one of the delighted recipients and decided to give something back to the charity with a sponsored haircut.

She lost 10 inches from her gorgeous auburn locks, which she donated to Little Princess Trust, with Belle's mum Stella, giving her her new haircut.

The hair will be used to make wigs for children who have lost their hair either through a medical condition or treatment.

Through sponsorship she also raised £100 for Belle's Story.

"I had the pleasure and honour of cutting this young lady's locks off for charity," said Stella.

"Fran has been growing her hair for ages and decided she wanted to donate it to the Little Princess Trust and raise money for her school and Belle's Story.

"It was a lovely afternoon - full of smiles and Fran presented me with a huge £100 for Belle's story which is just fantastic.

"Huge thanks to Marie (Fran's mum) and the rest of the family but especially to Fran who's an absolute star."