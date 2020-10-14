Over 40 cases of Covid-19 were identified across Hywel Dda yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show.

The vast majority of cases were in Carmarthenshire, which had 30 cases, Pembrokeshire saw seven confirmed cases and Ceredigion four.

The number of new daily cases across the three counties has remained consistently high since mid-September.

In total, 1,934 cases have been confirmed across the health board area to date - 427 in Pembrokeshire, 163 in Ceredigion and 1,344 in Carmarthenshire.

Across Wales, 946 cases were confirmed yesterday from 9,726 tests. To date, 32,316 cases have been found across the country.

This is the highest number of single-day cases throughout the entire pandemic.

Ten deaths due to Covid were reported to PHW yesterday in Wales. No new deaths were reported in Hywel Dda.

A rise in cases has lead public service leaders in south west Wales to issue a stark warning to residents and communities in Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dyfed-Powys Police said they are working closely with Public Health Wales and Welsh Government officials to respond to growing concerns.

They are urging people and businesses to take action now to avoid local restrictions being brought in that could affect people living in the county.

People are being asked to take the risk seriously and consider how their actions may impact on more vulnerable members of our communities.

Pembrokeshire County Council leader, David Simpson, said: “I am imploring the people of Pembrokeshire - and visitors - to follow the advice from our health experts and to halt the spread of coronavirus in our county.

“This advice is based on scientific evidence and we must all play our part in reducing the spread of the virus.

“Make no mistake, failure to act now will impact on our daily lives and potential restrictions will be imposed on us.

“This is crunch time. If we don’t follow the simple safety messages, we are increasing the risk of entering a lockdown situation again and nobody wants that to happen.

“So please, follow the precautions, look after one another and stay safe.”