FIVE RNLI fundraising stalwarts with a combined 173 years of service between them have been recognised by the charity.
Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI fundraising committee members; Sylvia Hotchin, Rowena Sturgess, Sally Francis, Pam Davies and Delyth Lucas have all been awarded long service medals by the RNLI in recognition of their tireless efforts and dedication.
During their time on the committee they have helped organise countless activities from curry nights to duck races and including the ever-popular RNLI open night in Lowertown and the Mayday open breakwater.
These activities have helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds over the years for the charity that saves lives at sea.
"We are all delighted to have received these medals and be recognised for the fundraising work we have done over the decades," said current committee chairperson, Sylvia Hotchin.
"We are always looking for new recruits."
If you are interested in becoming involved with the fundraising branch, contact Sylvia Hotchin on 01348 872687.