PEMBROKE’S medieval town walls are degrading very rapidly under the attack of vegetation.

Ivy, saplings and tree roots are gradually lifting, cracking and separating the stonework and the walls are now in sad decline.

A spokesperson for the Pembroke Town Walls Trust said: “Those of you who walk along the north walls on the Millpond will have seen the various stages of deterioration from cracking and holes appearing, to total collapse.

“This is your precious heritage that is now in serious danger and it could soon reach a point where not enough money can be found to correct the impending disaster.”

The trust has embarked on a long term maintenance and repair programme, working with the wall owners, Pembrokeshire County Council and CADW, that will last for many years to come.

Having completed its major repair work at the Tabernacle Church site, the trust will be expanding its operations over the next twelve months and will keep the community informed as the programme of works develops.

The spokesperson added: “Many of you will have seen our first repair work on the north walls underway on the site known as the gun platform, not far from the town bridge.

“As part of this programme, teams of volunteers from the Wild Life Trust, led by Nathan Walton, the Wild Life Trust’s officer for Pembrokeshire, together with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park volunteer team, led by the park ranger, Chris Taylor, have been helping the trust for the last eighteen months on a maintenance routine to keep the vegetation on the face of the walls under control.

“Removal of the vegetation reduces the weight of growth on the walls and root penetration into the lime mortar.

“The Town Walls Trust is very grateful to Nathan, Chris and their hardworking, dedicated teams who return every six months to clear the pernicious vegetation.”