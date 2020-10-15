SOCIAL media speculation that there have been coronavirus cases amongst the residents of Penally Camp has been scotched by the Home Office.
MP Simon Hart contacted the government department - which is responsible for siting asylum seekers in the former Ministry of Defence premises - following claims on Facebook posts.
The Home Office has given him 'firm assurances' that there are no Covid-19 cases on the site, he said.
Some of these claims followed the sighting of an ambulance going through the gates of the camp last Saturday, October 10.
The Wales Ambulance Service said that a person was subsequently taken to hospital with a sporting injury.
Posting on his Facebook page yesterday, Wednesday, October 14, Mr Hart said:
Concern has been expressed in recent days that there are coronavirus cases among residents of Penally Camp.
I have contacted the Home Office who have given me firm assurances that there have not been any cases of Covid-19 on the site."
It has been previously stated by the Home Office that, as part of the screening process, all those coming to Penally from a country not on the travel corridor list will have gone through a 14-day quarantine period in a hotel. They will be tested for Covid-19 in line with government guidelines.