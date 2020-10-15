An application for affordable homes in Manorbier could finally be decided next week.
Plans to put affordable homes at Buttyland Caravan and Camping Park have been in the pipeline for some time and were last discussed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park members in September.
Members of the development management committee chose to hold a site visit before making a decision on the “hybrid application” which is recommended for delegated approval.
It includes outline planning for 14 affordable units, full planning for upgrading the existing caravan park from 85 temporary pitches to 85 year round static caravans and full planning for a new sewage pumping station.
A mix of two, three and four bedroom houses and planned along with a number of one and two bedroom bungalows, with car parking and gardens.
A similar plan was turned down in January 2019 after another had been withdrawn before a decision was made the previous year.
The development management committee will meet on Wednesday, October 21, at 10am with the meeting available to view via the authority’s website.