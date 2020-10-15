A Milford Haven woman has been fined over £800 after breaching coronavirus regulations.
Nikki Shepherd, of Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven, was fined at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 13, 2020.
The court heard on April 3 Shepherd had failed to comply with an instruction by a police officer to remove people from her address who did not belong there during the coronavirus emergency period.
Shepherd, 29, was fined a total of £811 by the magistrates, including a £660 fine, a £66 victim surcharge and costs of £85.
The fine was issued under regulations 10 and 12(3) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.